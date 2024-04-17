Meals On Wheels thanks volunteers across Myall Coast



VOLUNTEERS of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Meals On Wheels service were thanked with an annual morning tea held at the Hawks Nest Community Hall on Tuesday 9 April.

Workers who selflessly give up their time helping out in the kitchen and making deliveries, were joined by administrative staff and the management committee in a lovely annual event that is organised to thank them all for their participation and helping out the community.



With more than 30 people in attendance, it is a rare opportunity to directly comprehend just how vital the volunteer workforce is to such a fundamental community service, which now covers Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Pindimar, Bundabah, North Arm Cove and Karuah.

“We run five days per week, with up to 50 people involved in a given week, such as the 20 who help out in the kitchen, and almost a dozen deliverers,” Dan Holmes from Meals on Wheels told NOTA.

“We usually produce around 20-25,000 meals per year, assisting up to 300 clients we have on the books – one group goes around Karuah, and one even who goes from Bulahdelah to Seal Rocks.”

Meals on Wheels volunteers give their time for their own reasons, many of which cite a desire to give back to the community, or stay active and in contact with others.

“Some of our volunteers are over 90 years young, some have been here for more than fifteen years, or 30 in a few cases,” Dan added.

“They have all had to deal with the ups and downs of the current Community Hall renovations, and we wanted to thank them especially for that this year, for being adaptable to the changes of the building.

“The Committee does a lot behind the scenes that no-one ever sees, and they should be thanked, too.

“Thanks also to the MidCoast Council Project Manager Rui Figueiredo, he saw the rain problems firsthand, and has pushed the project along.”

The latest assessment on the Community Hall building is that it steadily nears completion, however Meals on Wheels volunteers report persistent issues needing finalisation, regarding the air-conditioning and gaining access to the new purpose-built freezer-room.

The recent torrential rain has also highlighted some concerns with the joining of the new and old buildings.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

