Red Cross and First Nations unite for Safer Together community lunch



A ‘SAFER Together’ community lunch was held by the Australian Red Cross and Pacific National, partnering with the First Nations community at Gumul Corporation in Raymond Terrace on Wednesday, 10 April.

The event served as a platform to foster cultural exchange, to highlight potential employment opportunities in the region, and to enhance the participants’ emergency preparedness.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Attendees had the chance to learn local traditions, particularly basket weaving, from the respected Elders.

“Cultural immersion of this kind allowed not only greater insight into traditional practices, but also helped to build a sense of unity and connection within the community,” a Red Cross spokesperson said.

Australian Red Cross representatives underscored the importance of being prepared by taking the meeting through hands-on activities, namely the creation of ‘pillowcase kits’, which help to equip citizens with essential items for emergency situations.

Pacific National, known for its freight trains seen running the rails of the Hunter lines, addressed employment opportunities in the Port Stephens area by facilitating discussions, and connecting members with current employer pathways, providing valuable resources for community members seeking career opportunities.

“Not just train driving, also technical, administrative, and a young First Nations mentor for Indigenous youth were present, as well as a female train driver from the Hunter Valley, to emphasise the possibilities,” local Red Cross Resilience and Recovery Officer Karen Maloney told NOTA.

“There was great attendance via Youth Express and Job Link Plus, we were glad to see them there.

“We were lucky to run the Lunch in Port Stephens, as it only runs three events per year, often in more regional communities, all around the state.”

“It was a great day, special thanks to Zona and Di – CEOs of Gumul and Wahroonga Corporations, respectively, and ‘the Tiddas’ for catering.”

Mark McMullen, Red Cross’ Lead Resilience Officer said, “We don’t tell communities what to do; we work with communities with our First Nations Resilience Teams to make sure everyone has the support they need before, during, and after an emergency.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

