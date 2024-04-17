ADVERTISING FEATURE: Farrar Gesini Dunn provides top-tier legal service to the Coffs Coast



LAW firm, Farrar Gesini Dunn, has recently extended its offering of top-tier legal services to the Coffs Coast region with the opening of its new offices at Orlando Street.

Recently returned local Gillian Hunter heads up the Coffs office.

She is a director of Farrar Gesini Dunn Lawyers, a firm that can provide you with quality assistance in family law, wills and estates (including Elder Law), and conveyancing – no matter the complexity.

“At the centre of everything we do are our clients,” Gillian said.

“We try to perceive the situation through their eyes and find innovative solutions.

“We aren’t afraid to litigate if the need arises.”

Other than being a local and strongly invested in her local community, Gillian brings empathy to her practice and is focused on preserving relations in the resolution of disputes, where possible.

Gillian is a former member of the Elder Law and Succession Committee for the ACT Law Society, where she contributed to the development of legislation and education to protect elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

Gillian finds satisfaction in harnessing her acute knowledge of the applicable legislation and case law to procure good outcomes for her clients.

Gillian’s core practice area is contested estate matters.

The Coffs office is supported by lawyer Taso Nicolaidis.

Taso’s family is based in Coffs and he has recently moved here himself.

Taso is a skilled dispute resolution lawyer who has been taking care of the legal needs of individuals for over a decade.

His experience includes estate planning for high net worth clients, administering deceased estates, navigating commercial disputes, assisting with property transactions, and civil litigation (estate and general).

When it comes to disputes, he strives to deliver.

He delivers advice in a way that ensures clients appreciate the benefits and risks.

His calm and thorough approach to litigation makes him a formidable and respected opponent.

Taso strives to resolve court matters in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Kristi Rothwell also works out of Farrar Gesini Dunn’s Coffs office.

Kristi is a fierce family lawyer who will move mountains to advance her client’s interests.

As part of the family law team, Kristi specialises in out-of-court solutions and offers a number of ways to resolve a matter before it proceeds to court.

However, if legal proceedings commence, Kristi and the rest of Farrar Gesini Dunn’s family lawyers are experienced and regularly appear in matters involving property division, sensitive and high conflict parenting matters, child support, domestic violence, child abduction and surrogacy agreements.

The firm prides itself on the use of innovative ways to get our busy work done faster.

“We are available to meet with you online to avoid delays in finding the right time to meet in the office or to bridge any distance between you and our office,” said the Farrar Gesini Dunn team.

“We are open to customising your experience with us to best suit your needs.

“The Coffs Harbour office is your portal to obtaining local assistance that is supported by a national network of lawyers who specialise in dispute resolution.

“You can select any lawyer from our extensive catalogue at www.fgd.com.au/about-us/our-people, no matter your location.”