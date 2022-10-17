Medowie Garden Club hold Spring Sale

MEDOWIE Garden Club is holding a giant Spring Plant Sale on Saturday 22 October 2022 in front of the Bull ‘N Bush Hotel, 37 Ferodale Road Medowie, raising funds for the club and local charities.

There will be hundreds of beautiful plants of all kinds and sizes from small to quite large at bargain prices, garden related items, and a raffle with great prizes.

Pop in and bag something for your garden!

The club’s very knowledgeable members would love to help you with any gardening questions you may have.

Open from 8am to 1pm.