Meet with emergency services, plan for disaster

IN an effort to better prepare the region for potential disasters and unforeseen challenges, Red Cross Emergency Services will facilitate a Community-led Resilience Teams (CRT) information meeting.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4-6pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Nambucca Council Chambers.



The community-led resilience presentation will explain the benefits of CRTs to the community.

Attendees will learn how CRTs help connect and support the community before, during and after emergencies.

There will be discussions about the next steps to support your community to become more resilient, including mapping exercises of risk and resources, what we can learn from the last event, and what changes can be made in the community to support each other during the next event.

“CRTs are all about the connectives of people across the community, so in the event of disaster or unforeseen events we are not all totally reliant on emergency services in the first instance,” Helen Mower, a volunteer for the Red Cross Emergency Services Nambucca Valley, told News Of The Area.

CRTs came into being following disaster-recovery work in Northern NSW after flooding from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Local Red Cross emergency services volunteers reached out to affected areas and listened to what each community needed.

A CRT is led by residents, for residents, with a focus on providing emergency preparedness information for communities.

CRT networks are linked to emergency services agencies and can support joint preparedness, increase awareness of local disaster risks, and combine resources to improve the resilience of individuals and the broader community.

With the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, the significance of community resilience cannot be overstated.

Registration is required to attend this event and you can register by emailing helen.mower@gmail.com as soon as possible.

By Mick BIRTLES