Men’s Shed raise the bar at Kendall’s monthly markets



FROM locally grown fruit and vegetables to stunning photography, there was something for everyone at Kendall’s monthly market on Sunday, 6 October.

Residents and visitors alike flocked to the vibrant market to explore the diverse array of stalls and services on offer.



One standout stall was hosted by the Kendall Men’s Shed, which displayed a variety of handcrafted items from bird boxes and wooden toys to outdoor furniture, all skillfully made by group members.

John White, a long standing member of the group, highlighted the welcoming atmosphere that defines the Kendall Men’s Shed experience.

“The Men’s Shed is just a good place with a great mob of blokes,” John said.

“We have two open days: Tuesday from 8am-3pm and 8am-12pm on Thursday.

“Experience is not necessary as we take everyone on.”

The market at Kendall Showgrounds occurs on the first Sunday of every month, from 8am to 1pm.

By Kim AMBROSE

