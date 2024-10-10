Pilot Beach’s popularity brings parking challenges



PILOT Beach has long been a hidden gem in the Camden Haven, known for its quiet charm, safe swimming conditions, and appeal to families.

Located just south of the better-known beaches of Bonny Hills and North Haven, this small unpatrolled stretch of sand has been a favourite spot for locals, though visitors are discovering its allure as well.



What makes Pilot Beach particularly attractive is its calm waters.

With little to no swell, it’s ideal for leisurely swims and seaside activities, making it a perfect location for families with young children, older people, and anyone looking for a peaceful day by the ocean.

However, as the beach grows in popularity, some issues have started to arise, particularly around parking.

One local resident recently raised the question of whether formal signage at the northern end of the beach could help ease the congestion.

When visitors park vertically, it maximises the number of vehicles that can fit in the limited parking space, but when cars are parked horizontally, it reduces the capacity, leading to frustration for beachgoers.

Jake Thrash, a local resident who has visited Pilot Beach since childhood, told News Of The Area, “Some signs telling people to park vertically would go a long way.

“It’s a great beach, and I understand why people love coming here, but it is a bit frustrating when someone parks longways right in the middle.”

By Luke HADFIELD