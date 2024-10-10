Workshop participants learn to read between the lines



LOCALS interested in exploring and expanding their creative writing skills recently attended two free community workshops, with event feedback indicating positive results.

Facilitator Denni Scott David, a digital media practitioner, welcomed eight participants to a South West Rocks workshop on 10 September, and eleven to a Stuarts Point session on 19 September.



Participants travelled from as far as Nambucca Heads and Valla to take part in the four-hour ‘Between the Lines’ workshops.

“We had identified community requests for face-to-face creative writing seminars, so with a program plan in place, we were pleased to see this come to fruition, and the feedback responses indicate that similar events will be warmly welcomed in the future,” said Ms Scott David.

The casual itinerary of the sessions sought to highlight individuality while participating within a group dynamic.

Beyond explanations of basic genre styles such as poetry, short stories and memoir, overviews of editing, publishing options and the world of online writing communities and AI (Artificial Intelligence) were discussed.

Feedback from attendees indicated the formula was a winning one.

“Techniques for freeing up my writing will be very useful,” said one participant.

“I loved the fun and quirky ‘warm-up’ brain exercises,” said another.

“It was great to be encouraged to step outside of my comfort zone,” said a third.

With ongoing support from Arts Mid North Coast, the Country Arts Support Program and the NSW Government, similar events will likely become available again in the future.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

