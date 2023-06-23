Michael Bourne dives in to Laps for Naps to fundraise for Pink SleepBus

INSPIRED by the new ‘Pink SleepBus For Coffs Harbour’ campaign, legendary local fundraiser Michael Bourne has committed to a month-long sponsored swim called ‘Laps for Naps’.

Michael will swim between 30 and 70 kilometres this July at Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre to support a fundraising campaign headed by Coffs Coast International Woman of the Year, Doris (Cowan) Rake.



This will be the second SleepBus campaign.

When completed, the first SleepBus will provide emergency accommodation for up to 20 homeless people each night.

Doris’ Pink SleepBus campaign seeks to raise a further $100,000 for a SleepBus which will be for women and children only.

“Doris is very capable of achieving this project,” Michael told News Of The Area.

“The first SleepBus fundraiser was successful, so I know that this is a repeatable achievable goal.

“That has motivated me to commit to my swim goal as an effective way for me to personally make a big difference,” he said.

“The project has merit and will make a difference to 20 people every night.”

When thinking about his swimming challenge, he applied the S.M.A.R.T. test to the goal.

“It’s Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound,” he said.

Michael will swim with the greatest intent and is dreaming big.

“My July goal is to swim between 30 and 70 kilometres to lift community spirits and raise between $1,000-$100,000 in 30 days to help Doris’ Pink SleepBus project get off the ground.”

Michael is in it to inspire others, too.

“I want to encourage others to donate, like, comment and share my social media posts, and to help my fundraiser in different ways such as displaying my poster or helping me to get to and from the pool,” he said.

The team at Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre on Park Beach Road are excited for Michael’s personal swim-a-thon.

“Danny Kollen has generously donated 30 pool entries for me to swim for free every day for one month.”

Offsetting this expense Danny told NOTA it was to show Michael that the team at the Aquatic Centre is getting behind him.

“This is a good way to show our support,” Danny said.

“Michael’s got 30 days to raise awareness and reach out to as many people as possible and we can provide a heated, indoor pool with clear water to help him on his way.”

Michael Bourne was a 2020/21 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Nominee, celebrated for his contribution to the community.

He was the Coffs Harbour man who rescued four Korean holidaymakers in the ocean off North Wall in 2020.

That heroism came with personal setbacks.

Having suffered physical and mental traumas, he has consistently stepped towards overcoming the dark days.

Today Michael is a swimming fundraiser, volunteer Surf Lifesaver and mindfulness mentor.

Michael continues healing himself and his family through practices he has learned through his own wellness journey.

“I hope to inspire men and families to survive and thrive through a daily practice of radical self-care without guilt, service to others, and through creating their own positive ripple effect in the community, whatever that may be, as discussed by my mindfulness mentor, John Shearer,” Michael said.

To donate please visit the link below and follow the prompts.

www.sleepbus.org/fundraisers/doriscowan/coffs-harbour

By Andrea FERRARI