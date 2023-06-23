Australian Poetry Slam heats come to Coffs Harbour

POETS are in for a treat with the Australian Poetry Slam (APS) coming to Coffs Harbour in early August.

Presented by Coffs Harbour Libraries, the APS is a live literary performance program where the audience decides the champion.



This year the APS will take over City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH) Council Chambers for a workshop on Friday 4 August and the heat event on the Saturday night, 5 June.

Chris Chapman, Director City Planning and Communities at City of Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “We’re excited to offer the Council Chambers as the workshop and performance space this year.

“Our Library and Programs teams are creating an atmosphere that will light up the space and create a really memorable couple of nights.”

The 2022 National Winner, Joanna Yang, will be running the workshop and hosting the heat.

Joanna is a passionate educator, podcaster, blogger, and now, poet.

After stumbling into the spoken word scene by chance, she has enjoyed every bit of the journey, creating, performing and now mentoring poets.

Organised by Word Travels, there are 60 heats across the nation, with the best slammers performing for the chance to win the APS National Final.

Performing writers get a microphone, a live audience, and just two minutes to capture the crowd.

The host randomly selects five judges from the audience.

After each performance, judges hold up scorecards using a 1-10 scale.

This popular event leads the heat winner to the NSW Finals.

“Whether you’re performing, joining the live audience, or watching via the live stream, this is the place to be on Saturday 5 August,” said Jane Kreis, Service Leader, Cultural Development and Programs, CoCH.

“This is when the competition cranks up and the poetry slams forward.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it.

“And you’ve got to be there to experience it.

“At this event, you’ll see Chambers lit up like never before,” she said.

When: Saturday 5 August 2023, 5.30-8pm

Register to secure one of 20 spots in the heat or to book your seat in the live audience, at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/heat-registration-and-live-audience-choose-your-own-adventure-tickets-651607965967.

The workshop is on Friday 4 August 2023, 4-6pm – book your spot at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/workshop-australian-poetry-slam-aps-2023-tickets-651600804547.

By Andrea FERRARI