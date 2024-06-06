MidCoast Council thanks registered volunteers with Hawks Nest lunch



VOLUNTEERS were celebrated by MidCoast Council at a special luncheon held at the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Clubhouse on Monday 27 May, for all their contributions to the local government area (LGA).

“Council is grateful for the contributions all these groups make to the community, we can’t provide the services that MidCoast Council needs without volunteers’ assistance,” said MidCoast Council General Manager Adrian Panuccio.



“Every year, volunteers put in over 83,000 volunteer hours, with 1600 volunteers registered.

“Volunteers are doing great work across the LGA, helping with parks, reserves, green spaces, galleries, and dune care, to name a few.”

The groups represented by attendees on the day included the Myall Koala Environment Group, and their special subsidiary the ‘Bitou Busters’, who do work around the bushland and beaches, protecting native flora from invasive species, as well as many other outdoor groups.

The numerous North Arm Cove volunteers, who look after Casuarina and Yallarwah Parks, and Heros Beach, were joined by the ‘Diggers’ who take care of the park and surrounds of the Hawks Nest Community Hall, not to mention the ‘Coffee in the Cove’ volunteers.

Boomerang Bags, who recycle clothing into useful bags, the Local History and Family Research Group, who keep the records alive for our local past were also represented, as well as Pindimar/Bundabah outdoor volunteers and even some from Karuah.

“This sort of get-together is also important socially, the groups can all get to interact and learn what the others are doing in their areas,” Mr Panuccio added.

This event followed on as part of Council’s recognition of National Volunteer Week, with similar events held at Forster, Taree, and Gloucester, and now at Hawks Nest, in honour of the Myall Coast communities.

MidCoast Council’s Mayor and General Manager were both present to relay the messages of gratitude.

“We are always really happy to see volunteers, we value their input, they are important for the community and the MidCoast,” said Mayor Pontin, as the attendees enjoyed delicious catering of pies, quiches, sandwiches and desserts from Tea Gardens’ 2 Fat Bakers.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

