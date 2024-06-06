More than $110,000 for Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club



BIRUBI Point Surf Life Saving Club has been awarded $111,790 for the construction of a shade structure to protect patrolling members, nippers and families from harsh weather conditions.

The funding has come from the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facility Program.



The Birubi Point club was one of 32 clubs awarded grants to upgrade or restore facilities within their club under the program.

“In Port Stephens, we value our amazing surf lifesaving volunteers,” Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said.

“We are incredibly grateful to them for the enormous amount of time and effort they dedicate to keeping beachgoers safe.

“At the end of what’s been a challenging season, I’m delighted the NSW Government is delivering improved facilities for the club, supporting them as they support our community.

Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said NSW Surf Life Saving Clubs deliver a “world-class service”.

“Rain, hail or shine, surf lifesavers never waiver in their commitment to protecting the community and likewise, the NSW Government will not waiver in its support of these incredible volunteers.”

For further information on the Surf Club Facility Program, including the recipients in the 2023/24 Program, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/surf-club-facility-program