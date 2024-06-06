Positive Behaviour For Learning celebrates student achievements



EVERY week the local school community celebrates students that step up and show their commitment to acting responsibly while striving for excellence.

Justin Tonks, Irrawang High School’s Positive Behaviour for Learning Program (PBL) coordinator, told News Of The Area, “Irrawang High School is proud to be a PBL school, and a partner in the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.



“At school, students are rewarded each week for demonstrating our school values of ‘respect, responsibility and personal best’.

“For many years we have seen the benefits and positive changes with the way our students represent our school, and engage with the wider Port Stephens community,” he said.

This week’s PBL award nominees:

– Lucas from Irrawang Public School was nominated for respectfully representing Irrawang Public School at the Raymond Terrace ANZAC Service.

He delivered an outstanding address on ANZAC Day to the community.

– Nixon from Salt Ash Public School was also nominated for demonstrating Community PBL values throughout an ANZAC service.

Nixon went above and beyond, showing an outstanding level of respect and setting an example for others at the event.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Charlotte was nominated for acting responsibly at the Zone Cross Country Carnival by assisting staff with packing up and showing respect and care for younger peers throughout the day.

– Lola from Grahamstown Public School was nominated for willingly stepping into the referee role at weekend soccer.

– Will from Irrawang High School was nominated for representing Australia in a futsal competition in the Philippines.

Irrawang High congratulates Will on his awesome achievement, and for demonstrating the school PBL values of ‘respect, responsibility and personal best’.

Hunter River High School’s Charlotte has been nominated for her excellence in soccer, which has seen her travel to New Zealand to play.

Charlotte always demonstrates the school’s PBL values of ‘respect, responsibility and excellence’.

– Ivy of Medowie Public School was nominated for being an empathetic and compassionate student.

During Starstruck rehearsals, she was very patient, assisting other students who had difficulty in following the dance routine.

– Seaham Public School’s Abbey is a responsible student who helped another student on the bus.

When the other student missed his stop, Abbey was able to communicate with her parents and the Principal information about the bus and the driver which assisted in getting the student home safely.

– Buddy of Karuah Public School was nominated for upholding the Community PBL values.

Buddy always demonstrates persistence and determination when challenged and consistently strives to achieve personal goals.

The NOTA congratulates all of this week’s PBL award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON