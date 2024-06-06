Major upgrades for Tomaree Road in Shoal Bay



RECENT work by Port Stephens Council to upgrade Tomaree Road in Shoal Bay was completed thanks to a $10 million NSW Government election commitment.

The road rehabilitation was completed between February and May from Verona Road to Messines Street and included kerb and gutter replacements, driveway adjustments, pavement reconstruction and drainage repairs.



Kerb ramps have been constructed as part of the project for a future footpath on the western side of Tomaree Road.

Port Stephens Council representative Conor Byrne said, “This was an $866,000 project that was a key project for Shoal Bay with some significant road and pavement improvements being addressed.”

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson said the Tomaree Road upgrade was an important win for locals.

“Thankfully with the State Government’s $10 million injection to Port Stephens Council towards our local roads, Tomaree Road was the first road on the list.

“Looking at the work done now, it looks amazing, so thanks to Conor and the Port Stephens Council team for all the work you’ve done and I know the locals love it, we’ve been getting excellent feedback on the results.”

Final line marking was done on 6 May which completed the project.

For details and plans for further construction works in the area, go to haveyoursay.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/projects-works.

By Simon EKINS

