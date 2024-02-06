Milestone school year for Bulahdelah family



STARTING school is a milestone, especially for one family in Bulahdelah, with twins and a Principal starting this year.

St Joseph’s Primary School in Bulahdelah has begun 2024 with an increased population, including Principal Amanda Pomplun’s own twin daughters, Amaya and Lilijana, who are starting Kindergarten this year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I didn’t think I’d ever be a principal, but when the role came up and I took it on as Acting Principal for a year, I knew I loved the school, and am passionate about the community,” Principal Pomplun told NOTA.

Principal Pomplun has, in fact, been a teacher at St Joseph’s since 2013, and took on the role of Acting Principal in 2022, then officially and fully as of last year.

“I am committed to being here, in this community, and making sure kids in the area have good education.

“If they want a Catholic education, we are here,” Ms Pomplun explained.

The fact that the twins and mum are heading in the same direction each morning should make things easier on the family, saving a bit on petrol, too, which is significant these days.

Ms Pomplun’s husband, Gary, is also an educator, and travels a lot as a ‘gifted education mentor’ within the Diocese, so a bit of consolidation never goes unwelcome.

Many parents have difficulty juggling work and getting to all the big events like sports carnivals and graduations, which Ms Pomplun fully appreciates as she deals with an ever-growing student population.

“St Joseph’s has grown considerably in the last few years – we only had 27 students at the end of 2020, 60 by the end of 2021, and we are starting this year with 70,” Ms Pomplun said.

“We realise that with the recent opening of Catherine McAuley Catholic College in Medowie, some parents are keen to get their kids into the Catholic system by starting them here at St Joseph’s.”

The lack of a state high school in Medowie, and plans to fill that gap in light of the growing population, came up during the State Government election last year.

By Thomas O’KEEFE