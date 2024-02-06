Firies prevent spread of blaze in Tea Gardens mechanics



ON Tuesday 30 January, Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews sprung into action following reports of a structure fire at a mechanics shop in Tea Gardens.

Their rapid response helped prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency crews were met with billowing smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control, managing to extinguish the flames efficiently.

Fortunately, no individuals were inside the establishment at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW assured the public that the fire was not deemed suspicious and that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause.

“With such a quick response from emergency services, there was no impact to other buildings,” the spokesperson stated.

By Zayne PHILLIPS