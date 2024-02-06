Letter to the Editor: Albanese Government tax amendments



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN 2019 the Morrison government, supported by the ALP, legislated stage-three tax cuts, mainly for high income earners, to come into force this year.

Meanwhile, post-COVID inflation created a cost-of-living crisis.

While the opposition slams Labor for breaking its promise to implement those tax cuts as they were, Labor’s proposed changes mean a whopping 57,000 taxpayers in our federal electorate of Lyne will receive a tax cut, the average of which will be $1325.

As well, 50,000 of those will receive a bigger tax cut than under the stage-three package.

Peter Dutton keeps on about the government not doing enough to ease the cost of living.

But now we have a step in the right direction and the opposition threatens to not support it, so who exactly is it that they care about because it’s certainly not lower income earners.

Regards,

Sue BAKER,

Dunbogan.