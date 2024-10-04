Momentum on the Beach to Beach walk continues



MOMENTUM continues on the Beach-to-Beach Shared Path, with the construction of Section D5 of the walk now out to tender.

Section D5 will connect the completed sections of the walk ending past Bay Street, Dunbogan with the section near the town’s boatshed, bypassing a dangerous section of road with no footpath.



The new section will be constructed over the water, affording users spectacular views of the Camden Haven area.

Port Macquarie-Hasting Council (PMHC) has recently surveyed the D5 section, with pegs now indicating the course of the path.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries has approved a licence, while PMHC have reviewed and approved a detailed written plan.

The Crown Land application has been completed and approval is expected in the near future.

The Beach-to-Beach project is jointly funded by the NSW Government, Federal Government and PMHC.

A construction tender package was released to the market on 24 September with submissions open through October.

Depending upon a successful tender falling within the budget for the project, it is anticipated work will begin in March 2025.

The Beach to Beach Pathway committee was formed in 2014 and has worked tirelessly in moving the project forward.

“We work on the premise of a single positive purpose which helps us pull together on achieving our ultimate goal,” said committee president Penny Small, who was quick to thank her hard-working committee and other project supporters.

By Bill HARROW

