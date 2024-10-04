Camden Haven Nippers program proving popular



JUNIOR beachlovers flocked to North Haven Beach on Sunday, 29 September for Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club’s (SLSC) Nippers registration day.

The event attracted an impressive turnout, with 80 percent of registrations being new members.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Participants enjoyed an array of activities, including a face painting station and a sausage sizzle.

Nicole Crowe, the Director of Administration for Camden Haven SLSC, highlighted the various benefits of joining Nippers.

“Our program offers a range of benefits including surf safety and awareness, first aid skill development, fitness enhancement, competitive sports activities and social interaction,” she said.

Speaking to News Of The Area (NOTA), several parents shared their positive experiences with the Nippers program.

“This is Oscar’s third year of doing Nippers,” said Sonya Whittingham, mum to Lewis and Oscar.

“He really likes it because he gets to catch up with all of his friends on the weekend.

“Plus I feel it is pretty important to be surf aware and safe at the beach.”

Nippers participant George Johnson said the club was a great place to make friends.

“I [also] like the fact that I get better at swimming and learn more things about the ocean,” George said.

Samantha Maxwell meanwhile told NOTA she “likes catching the waves into the shore”.

Established in 1947, Camden Haven SLSC has been keeping the community beach-safe for decades.

The club has received significant recognition in recent years, being honoured as the Mid North Coast Surf Club of the Year for the last three seasons.

With the Nippers season rapidly approaching, Camden Haven SLSC has also organised a Come and Try Day, set for Sunday, October 13 at North Haven Beach.

By Kim AMBROSE

