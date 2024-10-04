Defibrillator shock for Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills sports clubs

SPORTING clubs in Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills are missing out on state government-funded defibrillators because of their postcode.

Changed eligibility criteria in the Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program means only communities in the lowest five deciles of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Socio-Economic Index can apply.



The index is based on income, occupation and education.

The postcodes covering Kendall and Kew (2439), Laurieton, Dunbogan, North Haven and West Haven (2443) and Port Macquarie (2444) are eligible but not 2445, which covers Bonny Hills to Lake Cathie.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has raised the “discriminatory criteria” in parliament, calling for it to be overturned.

“This program was established by the former Liberal and Nationals Government… and this miserable government has decided politicising this grant process is more important than saving the lives of those people who use our sports fields,” she said.

“[It] is shameful and unfair.”

Any Camden Haven sporting club in an eligible postcode is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The grant is worth $3000 and applications will be processed in the order they are received.

There are some exemptions for higher socio-economic areas.

These include demonstrating that the club is experiencing financial hardship or that the majority of members live in an eligible postcode.

“I have always made sure our region got its fair share of funding regardless of postcode or political representation,” Mrs Williams said.

For more information about the program, go to the Office of Sport website at sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-defibrillator-grant-program.

By Sue STEPHENSON