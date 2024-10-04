Port Macquarie-Hastings Council determined following election



THE makeup of the new Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been confirmed, following the finalisation of the vote count by the NSW Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

The new Council consists of a mayor and eight councillors, comprising six Independents, one member of the Greens, one member of the Labor Party and one member of the Libertarian Party (LP).



Incumbent councillor Adam Roberts has been elected as mayor, succeeding retiring Mayor Peta Pinson, who chose not to seek re-election.

The elected councillors are Lauren Edwards (Greens), Rachel Sheppard (Team Sheppard), Danielle Maltman (Team Roberts), Nik Lipovac (Team Lipovac), Mark Hornshaw (Libertarians), Chris Kirkman (Team Roberts), Lisa Intemann (Team Sheppard), and Hamish Tubman (Labor).

The election result marks a shift from the previous council term, where a unified voting bloc was dominant.

This time, no team holds a clear majority, and the varied political affiliations means there will likely be a more balanced discussion on key issues moving forward.

A notable departure from the council is Councillor Josh Slade, who was placed sixth on his team’s ticket and did not secure re-election.

The referendum question on councillor numbers posed to voters in this election has also been finalised, with the ‘yes’ vote securing a slim majority of 1.89 percent.

As a result the number of councillors on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will be reduced from nine to seven from 2028 onwards.

By Luke HADFIELD