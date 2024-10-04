Calling all sculptors: Sculptures Rock prize open for entries



THE South West Rocks Community Art Gallery (SWRCAG), in collaboration with Rotary South West Rocks and Macleay Valley Coast, will present the first annual ‘Sculptures Rock’ sculpture prize in December and January.

Nambucca Valley artists are invited to make submissions, with substantial rewards on offer.



“With a generous prize pool of $16,000, this is set to become a highlight of the regional arts calendar, and be an unmissable sight for visitors as they head into town,” organisers said.

The exhibition will run during the height of the summer holiday season, from Monday, 16 December 2024 to Sunday, 5 January 2025.

All entries are non-acquisitive, and prize categories include:

– Large Outdoor prize (must be larger than 80cm in any direction and be for outdoor display) – $6,500

– Large Outdoor Highly Commended – $500

– Small Prize (no larger than 80cm in any direction) – $6,500

– Small Highly Commended – $500

– People’s Choice – $2,000

Registrations must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, December 2024.

For more information visit swrcag.com.au/event-5817098.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

