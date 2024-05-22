Murrook Culture Centre takes out heritage award win



THE Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown has taken out a win in the ‘Aboriginal Heritage’ category of the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.

Held on 17 May 2024 the 30th annual awards saw a total of nineteen winning projects recognised for outstanding practice and excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.



A partnership between Art of Multimedia and the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council (WLALC), the recently completed Murrook Culture Centre immersive digital interpretation project was spotlighted by the Awards’ judging panel, led by Matthew Devine, Chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards Jury.

Devine was joined on the panel by esteemed jurors including Barrina South in the judging of this year’s ‘Aboriginal Heritage’ category.

The 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards judging panel described Murrook’s project as: “A very impressive and important self-funded project located right on the tourist trail.

“Strong local engagement and innovative use of technology has resulted in a truly immersive experience that allows Aboriginal people to tell their own stories.”

A community-led, cutting-edge digital interpretation experience where Elders personally welcome visitors and share intimate family stories and Worimi history, the bespoke and permanent digital exhibition and experience project captures Country in its splendour, with large-scale interactive cultural stories immersing visitors in Worimi culture and Gathang language.

Matthew Devine, Chair of the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards Jury, told News Of The Area, “Murrook Culture Centre is a very important and highly impressive self-funded project, and it certainly holds excellent tourism potential particularly considering its location.

“The judging panel simply could not look past the project’s engaging nature and its innovative use of technology.

“It offers visitors a truly immersive experience that allows Aboriginal people to tell their own stories.

“Huge congratulations to the entire team behind Murrook Culture Centre,” he said.

Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW), said there was “a lot to celebrate” at this year’s special 30th Heritage Awards.

“Congratulations to all entrants and to this year’s winners.”

Penny Sharpe, Minister for Heritage, commended the winners for their dedication to conserving and promoting heritage in NSW.

“These projects are vital in ensuring our special places and stories are enjoyed for generations to come,” she said.

Patricia Laurie and Steven Meredith, Co-Chairs of the NSW Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, highlighted the authenticity of several winning projects, and their importance in increasing awareness of Aboriginal heritage.

“From the city to the regions, communities right across the state will benefit immensely from the efforts of this year’s award winners,” said Heritage NSW Executive Director Sam Kidman.

The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is a signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival, coordinated annually by the National Trust.

The NSW Government through Heritage NSW is principal sponsor of the Australian Heritage Festival and the National Trust Heritage Awards.

By Marian SAMPSON