Inquiry looks into post-mining land use



AN Upper House inquiry has been established to explore innovative opportunities for post-mining land use.

“This inquiry will examine the benefits of post-mining land uses for local communities, the economy, business, industry and the broader state,” said MLC Emily Suvaal, Chair of Standing Committee on State Development.



“As a Hunter-based MP, I am committed to ensuring our mining communities across the state have a vibrant economic future, with secure, well-paid, local jobs.

“The committee will consider how the benefits of post-mining land uses are shared between local communities and mine operators and how the NSW Government can facilitate innovative land uses to the community’s benefit.

“Exploring how we can improve the use of post-mining land is crucial for the continued success of our rural and regional communities, who have contributed so much to our state’s success.”

Ms Suvaaal said the committee is particularly interested in considering opportunities that encourage innovative post-mining land uses.

“This includes the reuse of existing infrastructure, development of clean energy industries, the compatibility of post-mining sites with commercial projects and the potential use of surrounding land for residential dwellings and other amenities.”

The committee is welcoming submissions from interested stakeholders.

The closing date for submissions is 25 June 2024, with committee activity to follow later in the year. For further information, including the terms of reference, please visit

http://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=3046.