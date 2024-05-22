Fingal Bay Smart Parking operational



SMART Parking meters became operational in Fingal Bay on Monday 13 May.

This follows meters becoming operational in Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay, with a further project for meters to be installed at Birubi Beach, Anna Bay currently in the planning stage.



“Smart parking is designed to improve the turn-over of parking spaces to create more equitable access to parking in Fingal Bay,” Port Stephens Council has stated.

“Smart parking also provides a revenue stream to support local infrastructure projects.

“The existing resident and business Park Free Permit Scheme currently used in Nelson Bay will be extended to include paid parking at Fingal Bay.

“Similarly, parking guidance and payment apps will be extended to the Fingal Bay area.”

According to Council, all revenue generated from Smart Parking is reinvested into local projects.

“Smart Parking Infrastructure Plans are developed in partnership with the community to identify how the funds will be spent.

Revenue from Fingal Bay Smart Parking will help to fund projects in Fingal Bay.”

While visitors to the area are required to pay for parking, residents/ratepayers or local business workers do not need to pay, but are required to register for a free parking permit either on the Council website or via the parking app.

For more information regarding Port Stephens Council Smart Parking and to access the Park Free Permit Portal, visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/services/smart-parking.

By Simon EKINS

