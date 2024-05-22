Port Stephens Council adopts Community Wellbeing Strategy



PORT Stephens Council has unanimously agreed to adopt its Community Wellbeing Strategy, which Mayor Ryan Palmer said provides a roadmap for improving overall wellbeing.

“This Strategy represents our commitment to making Port Stephens a place where wellbeing is prioritised and people can lead happy, healthy and connected lives no matter their age, background or ability,” Mayor Palmer said.



“We know that for wellbeing to grow, it’s critical that all people in our community, especially our most vulnerable, have the same access and opportunity to participate in all the things that make Port Stephens an incredible place,” Mayor Palmer added.

Central Ward Councillor Jason Wells said over 770 people shared their time, ideas and opinions as the strategy was developed.

“Through our conversations with the community, we’ve learnt that wellbeing means different things to different people and ranges from fundamental basic needs such as access to food, water and shelter through to accessibility, time with family and friends and access to facilities,” Cr Wells said.

“After listening, we’ve focused the strategy on creating inclusive places that encourage participation in community life, making sure our community feels safe in our public spaces and building our resilience, capacity and skills to ensure our community can adapt and thrive in times of change.

“We’re also investigating the set up of a Disability Inclusion Advisory Group to improve the input of those with disability lived experience into Council projects, programs and initiatives,” Cr Wells added.

Mayor Palmer said the first initiative in delivering the Community Wellbeing Strategy will be the celebration of the new accessible facilities at Little Beach.

“Little beach is now an inclusive place where more people with disabilities, their families and carers are able to enjoy the beautiful beaches we have in Port Stephens,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Recent upgrades include new amenities incorporating ‘Changing Places’ accessible facilities, as well as change rooms and wheelchair storage.

“The accessible playground has also had a facelift with new play equipment, a drinking fountain, accessible paths, planting of shade trees and more seating.

“To celebrate these new facilities we’re holding a fun-filled community event featuring the official opening along with activities, stalls, live music and a sausage sizzle.

“We encourage everyone to come and enjoy the day,” Mayor Palmer added.

The Little Beach opening and community event will be held on 29 June 2024.