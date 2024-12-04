Myall Coast musical event calls it a night after 10 years



MYALL Coast musical sensation ‘Live Live Live’ has come to a melodious end, with the Tea Gardens event wrapping up its regular performances after ten years, on Thursday 21 November.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

‘Live Live Live’ shows featured two bands composed of local members, Sage and New Start.

‘Sage’ featured the lead vocals of Léonie Keipert, lead guitarist John Carter, Susan Carter on keyboards, bass guitar work by Sue Anderson, and Janelle Matthews’ rhythm guitar and vocals, who stepped in after Sue’s husband Phil moved on from percussion and backup vocals.

‘New Start’ also featured John and Susan Carter, alongside Caroline Thornthwaite’s lead vocals, and Darrell Thornthwaite on bass guitar.

The Live Live Live concerts began in 2015 with just New Start, aiming to be a monthly event, playing a mix of pop and rock from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, with a bit of jazz, blues and country thrown in.

The reluctance by some New Start members to perform so often led to the formation of the second band, Sage, in February 2016.

“In the early years the two bands played month-about, but, since Covid, New Start has done three shows a year, with Sage doing seven,” John Carter told NOTA.

“I have been responsible for producing the shows, arranging the music, and running the two bands, but special mention should also be made of Pastor Len Roberts, who had the vision of running these shows to support the local community.

“Also, Sue Roberts, Len’s wife, who was responsible for running the kitchen and organising the free afternoon teas which were an important part of these events.

“Many people also assisted by providing food, assisting in the kitchen, and providing ancillary support.”

Post-COVID social distancing took the concerts from the smaller Tea Gardens Baptist Church hall to the bigger main auditorium, developing the event into more of a ‘show’, with afternoon tea still available at the interlude.

“These shows ran for ten years and were well received, bringing joy to many people, who were very faithful in their support of the shows, and both bands even played at Estia and Peter Sinclair nursing homes.”

Sage has also played at community events in Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Bulahdelah, North Arm Cove, and south to Lake Macquarie.

“Ten years is a long time to present this sort of show, which demands weekly rehearsals in addition to the monthly performances,” John explained, citing health issues that made playing increasingly difficult.

“There is a season for most things, and our season has ended.

“Some of us will continue to play at the nursing homes as this is not as demanding an event.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE