New defibrillator installed at Jimmys Beach



PUBLIC safety has been enhanced by the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at the Anchorage/Boulevarde carpark along Jimmys Beach, Winda Woppa.

The AED represents the leading community project funded by the proceeds of the 2024 Police & Community Charity (P&CC) Golf Day, held on Good Friday.



The team behind the golf day have been running it for several years, and this AED is the latest of local improvements to come from the event held on the fairways at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

“The new defib is a gift to the community as a whole, and our purpose is to impact as many people in the community as possible by giving back to it,” P&CC Golf Day member Stephen Mount told NOTA.

“It is located on one of the town’s and region’s most popular, albeit unpatrolled, swimming beach spots.”

Local Lockup Keeper and policeman Trent Moffat explained the need for an AED in that location.

“Police jobs in that carpark have needed a defibrillator in the past, also a few further down the road near Winda Woppa, and the nearest available are at IGA, Hawks Nest Community Hall, or the Surf Club, which are a bit of a hike away.

“A combination of the number of people who go there, past needs, and the age of swimmers who usually use the Mullets’ headquarters were among many reasons why we chose that spot.

“Steve Howell prepared the site with the concrete slab, he has done a lot for this community.”

Although there are several AEDs across Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest, only a small handful are accessible outside business hours.

The new defibrillator is designed to be visible with a tall, yellow stand, and the case is alarmed and equipped with GPS tracking to let authorities know when and where it is in use.

The new AED was installed at the start of spring just in time for the new beach season opening on the October long weekend.

“We want to look into continuing to equip the community with more defibrillators around town, like up Mungo Brush Road, where they have been needed in the past – popular areas with big populations during the busy months,” said Mr Moffat.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

