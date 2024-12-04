New life for ‘Pioneer Poles’ in Tea Gardens



RESTORATION of an important local monument in Tea Gardens was performed by the Myall River Art Walk Group over the weekend beginning Friday 29 November.

The “Pioneer Poles” located near the Tea Gardens Library had recently been repositioned by MidCoast Council workers, to make way for the long-awaited extension to the library building.



The original location is prone to flash-flooding, often remaining inundated for several days, so the move has allowed the poles to receive some desperately-needed attention.

“This is a joint effort in fundraising between Myall River Art Walk Group, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, and Tea Gardens Lions,” said Jeanette Hart, who painted the poles.

“The original poles were made of wood, [and were] beautifully carved, but some have not survived the weathering well, so we have had to look into replacements.”

Due to the excessive cost of replacing the wooden poles, it was instead decided to replace the damaged ones with large pipes, repainted like the originals.

“The pipes cost $55/metre, and at two metres per pole, the four that need replacing will only cost around $500 tops.

“This option has much greater longevity, and the new location is less prone to flooding and other conditions.

“Rob Dorman from the Lions has been really helpful getting the pipes installed.”

The poles were originally created by local artists Margaret Germon and Pearl Ingram, with assistance from David and Keith Ingram and Neil Germon, while the wooden poles themselves were supplied by Paul Fitz and BORAL Timber Tea Gardens.

They depict members of the Motum and Engel families, descendants of whom still populate the town today, and each family has at least one roadway named in their honours.

The poles are now located in an open grassy area near the Singing Bridge.

In coming weeks, similar restoration will also occur on the Pioneer Poles at Winda Woppa.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

