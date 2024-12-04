Tea Gardens students win big at Bulahdelah Show



CREATIVE minds from Tea Gardens Public School (TGPS) took away more than 20 awards at the 2024 Bulahdelah Show’s Student Night at the Pavilion on Wednesday 6 November, including two of the three major awards.

“Congratulations to Ebony Hestelow, who won the overall Writing award, and Raven Clarke who did the same in the Art category,” TGPS Principal Mark Clemson told NOTA.



“Winning two of the major awards and excelling across categories is a testament to the hard work and creativity of everyone involved.”

Ebony Hestelow took home the Betty Bramble Trophy for Writing, the topic for this year being ‘What is important to you’.

“I wrote about my family because they are most important to me,” said Ebony.

“Everyone in my family does different things but without them, I wouldn’t be me.”

Ebony said it was “pretty exciting” and a “great honour” to win the writing award, extending her thanks to the organisers of the Show.

Raven Clarke took the Roberta Small Art Trophy for her line-drawing, noted by judges for its “excellent detail and exceptional work”.

“I’ve been doing art for my entire life and it’s great to be recognised with the Roberta Small Art Trophy, it was certainly unexpected,” said Raven.

The artistic categories also covered collage and painting on a range of media.

Bulahdelah Show secretary/treasurer Bernadette Newton said, “It’s lovely for us to continue our awards in recognition of outstanding members within the community including Betty Bramble and Roberta Small.

“We are lucky and fortunate to have the support of all our local schools including Booral, Tea Gardens, Bungwahl, Coolongolook, Bulahdelah Central and St Joseph’s.

“We are pleased for all the respective winners of all our awards in the Bulahdelah show and look forward to the school’s active participation in 2025.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

