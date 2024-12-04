BUSINESS SHOWCASE: CS Denture Clinic coming to Hawks Nest



FAMILY-OWNED and operated, CS Denture Clinic took over operations of the well respected ‘Brett Davis Denture Clinic’ in Salamander Bay in 2024.

After 25-plus years experience working alongside highly respected dental technicians, dentists and dental prosthetists, CS Denture Clinic owner Cameron Shelley set up shop in Port Stephens, and will soon offer the same services to the Myall Coast community.

Cameron made his way into the industry at seventeen years of age.

Cameron always wanted to be a ‘rock star’, however his dad told him he needed to get a job to fill in time while he was working his way towards rock stardom.

So, in 1997 his dad landed him a job with a dental technician he knew, learning how to make mouthguards for a major sports mouthguard brand.

As time progressed, while Cameron was still rocking out on the weekends, he began to master skills in multiple disciplines in the dental technology industry, as well as achieving his Diploma in Dental Technology in 2003.

Cameron became a Dental Prosthetist after achieving his Advanced Diploma in Dental Prosthetics in 2010 and has been developing his clinical skills since.

Cameron told NOTA the clinic prides itself on “going above and beyond our competition” and “offering all Australian-made products to our patients” as well as 5-star service.

“Most of our work is done within our own dental laboratory ourselves with some occasional help from a very select few other Australian laboratories,” Cameron said.

“All our products are made from TGA approved material and made with absolute attention to detail and quality control.

“We offer call out services for less mobile patients that require in-home care.

“We’re only happy if our patients are happy.”

CS Denture Clinic offers full dentures, partial dentures, flexi dentures, implant retained dentures, same day denture repairs and relines, custom fitted sports mouthguards, and tooth whitening.

“We are currently offering a 10 percent discount on new dentures as an introductory offer to all our new Myall Lakes customers.

“We are also offering free denture checkups.”

Cameron is joined in the clinic by his wife, Iana, and his Trainee Dental Technician, Priya.

