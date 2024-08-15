Myall Coast residents invited to delve into family histories



AUGUST is Family History Month across NSW, and the Tea Gardens Family Research and Local History Group has built an impressive display at the Tea Gardens Library to celebrate and encourage the community to learn more about themselves.

A large and eclectic static display has been carefully curated by Jenny Little, Anne Johnson, Margaret Munright and Shirley Cox, along with the rest of the Family Research team.



“It’s called ‘Where Have You Come From?’, and we are trying to show that our ancestors came from all over the world, but often not directly either, via other destinations,” Shirley told NOTA.

“Lots of early 19th century shipping records, diaries of voyages, and other family history books have been pored through, and we have discovered pioneers from all over Australia.

“Jenny Little put a lot of effort into pulling the display together, as she herself has been on a long journey through her family’s Polish history, the World Wars, and more.”

Most of the local genealogies so far have been rooted in European origins, such as Celtic, Polish, German, and British Isles ancestry.

“People are welcome to come and put a dot on the map where their family is from, encouraging them to do some research as a result of their experiences here,” Shirley explained.

Every family has had their generations that would simply not talk about certain facts of life, given the times.

More often than not those hidden facts are fascinating today, such as learning that one’s ancestry could be linked to ancient kings, or, at least, an explanation for certain innate behaviours.

Some of that information could save a life, or at least engender a new perspective on one’s own existence.

The static display will be augmented by a presentation of historical papers from the late Dr Pacy, given by Garry Worth on Saturday 17 August, open to everyone, but bookings essential through the Council.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

