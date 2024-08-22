Nambucca Bowls Report



NO BOWLS Wednesday due to the weather.

Friday Aug 16

9 games of triples and a pairs game and Bill Mann, Peri McNally and Mick Boyle won the day.

Glenn Brady, Owen Smith and Doug Cedelland were second and Wayne Bolton, Ken Summerville and Tony Urquhart third. Lucky Losers were Mick Targett, Gary Tierney and Harry Boston.

Wayne Bolton won the Lucky Bowler $15 but missed out on drawing his rink so next week’s Jackpot is $240.

Sat Aug 17 saw the Final of the Club Singles Championship between Harry “The Rock” Rauchenberger and Paul “Red Dog” Ward. It was 7-3 to the Rock after 6 ends, 15-7 after 12, 17-16 after 18, then Wardie drew level at 19 all at 21 ends but Harry won the final four ends to take his first Singles Championship.

He also marked the Club’s 75th Anniversary by becoming the oldest Club Champion in its history at 86 and added to his win in the Pairs last year.

All that with three and a half fingers on his bowling hand and oh, the esoteric beauty of the bowler’s arm!

Huge congrats to the Rock and Wardie for a terrific final.

Sun Aug 18:

In the second visit in as many weeks, this time from Grafton bowlers, and a great field of 72 enjoyed sunny weather, good company and another fine lunch from Rita’s Bistro.

The Club Pairs is drawn and the first round carded for Saturday, Sept 7.

There are still only 5 teams entered for the Bowling Arm Open Gender Pairs tournament on Oct 7, with $2000 prizemoney.

By Charlie POTTER