Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



WEEK ENDING SATURDAY 17TH AUGUST 2024.

So much changes in a week! To preserve the course and for player safety, the rain affected Course was closed Monday to Wednesday, with walkers only permitted on Thursday. By Saturday, we were able to allow Golf Carts & scooters on Cart Paths – thanks to all for doing the right thing! Our featured sponsor for the week was “Macksville Mitre 10” – thank you for your support!

Daryl Wall (11) was the best of our Thursday walking golfers, scoring 39 points to win from Troy Herbert (6) and Drew Glasson (12) with 37 points from Andrew Mackinnon (16) 36 points & Daniel Wassens (14) 35 points. Ray Guiana won “Ecomists” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Ashton Herbert on 5 & 15, Ken Klem on 7, Daryl Wall on 8, and Stephen Kimber collected a rather small Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Sunny weather back again and brought out 92 golfers on a remarkably dry course for Saturday’s Medley Stableford and the Kerry McCoy Cup. With Bunkers out of play, some very good scores came in. Michael Jolly (7) won Division 1 (0 to 15) with 41 points from the “in form” Daryl Wall (still on handicap of 11!) 38 points. The best score of the day from Steve Frost (18) with 43 points to win the Kerry McCoy Cup, and win Division 2 (16 to 21) from Urpo Ylinen (21) 41 points. Our happy Barman, Dylan Mann (31) is really getting into the swing of the game, scoring 42 points to win Division 3 (22 to 45) from Rodney Ford (25) on 39 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. Ross Morpuss canned the Longest Putt on “Ecomist’s” 2nd hole, other NTP’s to Denise Paluch on 5, Jai Wassens on 7, Rodney Ford on 8, Troy Herbert got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Graham Long got Stu’s ball on 15 and Urpo Ylinen won the Pro Pin Jackpot with 216 cms on 18.

Congratulations to our youngest Junior, Maddox Herbert, who has just completed the 3rd round of the inaugural Gold NSW Junior Open played at Nambucca, Macksville & Bellingen. Maddox didn’t enjoy the “slopey greens” (his words!) at Bellingen, but he still won the 12 years Nett prize – watch this space!

The Women’s Open Day Team Ambrose is now on Friday 23rd August and last minute entries are still open for the 2 day Island Classic on 31st August & 1st September.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN

