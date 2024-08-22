Nambucca Strikers women to play sudden death final



NAMBUCCA Strikers women will face Boambee in a sudden death finals match on 31 August after slipping to third place on the final day of the season.

With a bye in the last round, the Nambucca ladies held a one-point lead over both Corindi and Northern Storm and a three-point lead over Boambee.

The Strikers’ premiership aspirations were left in the hands of other teams.

Results did not go the Strikers’ way and the Northern Storm finished as eventual Women’s Second Division South Premiers, ahead of Corindi in second on goal difference.

The Strikers finished third, ahead of fourth placed Boambee on goal difference.

Nambucca coach Rhys Jones said his players could be proud of a stellar season.

“It was a highly competitive season which went down to the line,” Jones said.

“Our players were always hopeful but we fell short at the end.

“We can all look at our year with pride and most of all see the benefits of players’ work on the training field.”

The Strikers’ prolific striker Sarah Mander won the division’s Golden Boot award with eighteen goals.