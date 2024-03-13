Nambucca Roosters Junior Rugby League back at training



LAST Tuesday the Nambucca Roosters Junior Rugby League Football Club held their first training session of the year.

The numbers of kids that turned up at Coronation Park slightly exceeded expectations however the club is hopeful that more will join the Roosters ranks as the season draws closer.

This year the Roosters Juniors hope to field teams in the 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12 age groups with a combined Bowraville/Nambucca 15s team.

The junior teams can be mixed boys and girls up to the U/12s.

“With the rise of ladies rugby league at the professional level we are seeing more girls showing interest in the knowledge that they have a pathway all the way to the top if they are good enough,” Jeff Cork of the Nambucca Roosters Juniors told News Of The Area.

“The great thing about getting boys and girls out here playing rugby league is that it gets them active, off their devices, keeps them fit and interacting with other kids.”

The Group 2 junior rugby league teams play as far south as Smithtown, as far north as Woolgoolga and west to Orara.

“You can visit our Facebook page to register, with registration for the Roosters Juniors being $50.

“That includes shorts, shirt and socks as we are trying to make it as cheap as possible for young families.”

The Nambucca Roosters Juniors are looking for coaching staff and helpers for areas such as the canteen on game days.

Training for the Roosters Juniors takes place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads.

By Mick BIRTLES