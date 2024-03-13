Nambucca Roosters and Macksville Sea Eagles ready for big 2024



WITH four weeks to go until Round One of the Group 2 season, both the Macksville Sea Eagles and the Nambucca Roosters are in full preparation mode to get their seasons off to a good start.

The Macksville First Grade team finished sixth on the ladder last year and only one win away from a berth in the finals.

The Sea Eagles don’t look to have a large number of changes to their roster for the coming season and will work on consistency in their game week in week out to increase their chances of a place in the finals.

“Shane Davis-Caldwell, last year’s five-eighth, has returned to the Macleay Valley Mustangs this year, however we have some young talent stepping up into the side so we don’t think we will feel the loss too much,” Macksville’s Nigel Wilbow told News Of The Area.

“We have a few news signings that we are not ready to announce and we have Matt Hyland staying on as captain/coach again this year.”

The Sea Eagles Reserve Grade and U/18s are also shaping up well for the 2024 season and this year Macksville will enter a Ladies Tackle Team into the Group 2 Competition.

“The numbers of ladies showing up to train has been impressive and with Georgia Dent, who is a North Coast Bulldogs representative player in the squad, we have some great experience,” added Nigel.

The Macksville Sea Eagles Ladies Rugby League side will play a trial match against the Nambucca Roosters at the Alan Gillett Oval, Macksville at 11:00 am on Saturday 16 March.

This game will be followed by the Macksville U/18s and a men’s open team taking on the Port Breakers in trial matches.

North of the river at Coronation Park the Nambucca Roosters are also hopeful to go even further this year.

“We are working on a new attacking pattern this year and have a few new faces in the squad, baring injuries, we intend to finish well this season,” Warwick Jones, senior coach at the Nambucca Roosters told News Of The Area.

“Tyronne Roberts-Davis is back this year, Jay Melrose has signed up, a class player in great form, Pete Conroy is back at Nambucca and Jacob Welsh is another significant signing.

“We think we will certainly be competitive.”

The U/18s and Reserve Grade sides at the Roosters are also looking promising with many players eying off spots in the senior squad, putting even more pressure on the Roosters First Grade players to perform.

The Roosters U/18s and senior team will head to Port Macquarie on Saturday 16 March to play in a trial match against the Port Macquarie Sharks, the action beginning at 1:15 pm.

