Macksville Sea Eagles win Hoey Moey 9s Tournament



TOOHEYS New Group 2 Rugby League teams have prepared for the upcoming season by taking part in the Hoey Moey 9s Tournament at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Macksville Sea Eagles won the Men’s Open final beating host team the Coffs Harbour Comets.

Wauchope Blues took out the Under 18s title beating Marist Brothers in the final.

The annual event featured Group 2 clubs the Coffs Harbour Comets, Macksville Sea Eagles and Woolgoolga Seahorses.

It also attracted visiting clubs Lake Cathie, Marist Brothers, Port Breakers and the Wauchope Blues.

The Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off on Saturday, 13 April.

The two Hoey Moey 9s Tournament finalists meet in the opening round, when Macksville Sea Eagles host the Coffs Harbour Comets on Sunday, 14 April.

Woolgoolga Seahorses begin their premiership defence away from home against the Nambucca Heads Roosters, and Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels clash in their local derby.

Sawtell Panthers have the opening round bye.

The Coffs Harbour Comets and Sawtell Panthers prepared for the upcoming season by playing trial matches last weekend.

The Comets travelled to take on the Kyogle Turkeys, and the Sawtell Panthers hosted the Macquarie Scorpions.

By Aiden BURGESS