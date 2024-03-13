AFL North Coast release fixture list for 2024 season



AFL NORTH Coast has released its fixture list for the 2024 senior competition.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will feature five clubs, after last season’s men’s premiers Byron Bay Magpies returned to play in the Queensland Football Association competition, and the Northern Beaches Blues and Nambucca Valley Lions merged.

AFL North Coast’s 2024 season gets underway with Round 1 matches on Saturday, 13 April.

Both the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints begin their seasons at home.

The Breakers host last season’s runners up Port Macquarie Magpies in the opening round at Fitzroy Oval.

The Saints host the newly combined Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley side at Richardson Park.

The Breakers and Saints meet in their first local derby of the season at Fitzroy Oval, during ANZAC Round on Saturday, 27 April.

Their second meeting is during Round 8 at Richardson Park, with their third meeting in Round 11 at Fitzroy Oval.

Indigenous Rounds will be played in Round 6 and 7 in May, with Pride Round played in Round 11 on Saturday, 29 June.

AFL North Coast’s finals series gets underway on Saturday, 10 August, with the grand final to be decided on Saturday, 24 August.

AFL Northern NSW Community Football & Competition Manager Brad Greenshields was looking forward to a great season of local footy.

“The standard of football played in the AFL North Coast has improved each year and I’m confident it will again in 2024,” he said.

“With this in mind I’m sure the five clubs playing both men’s and women’s in the senior competition this year are going to produce a memorable season.”

By Aiden BURGESS