Nambucca Valley Nippers do battle for Norm Crocker Trophy



ON Sunday 3 March, Nippers from Nambucca Heads and Macksville Scotts Head held their annual inter-club carnival.

About 120 Nippers from both clubs battled it out on the beach and in the ocean for bragging rights and the Norm Crocker Trophy.

For the first time, Macksville Scotts Head Nippers were triumphant.

“The sportsmanship and support for fellow competitors was fantastic,” said Dereck Patton, Macksville Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club.

“Finishing up with a BBQ and cool drink was a great way end the day.”

