Fern Bay pilot takes to skies over Scone



FERN Bay aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet is about to spiral through the skies once more as he puts a range of historic aircraft through their paces at Warbirds Over Scone.

The event promises an extraordinary celebration of history, innovation and a spectacular showcase of flight over a two-day event at Scone Airport on March 23 and 24.



An event for the whole family, children and parents alike will marvel at aerobatic performances from skilled stunt pilots who push the boundaries of possibility, showcasing incredible agility and precision.

In 1983, Australian aviation legend Col Pay held the first Warbird event at Scone Airport.

This year, the event celebrates 40 years.

An internationally recognised aerobatic pilot, Paul is thrilled to be taking part in the long-standing Hunter Valley event.

“This event has been an essential part of Australia’s warbird legacy, and I am honoured to be part of its 40th anniversary.

“The event won’t just commemorate the evolution of aviation, but showcase some of the most iconic warbirds and pilots in Australia to date.”

Attendees can expect a weekend of full-throttle family entertainment including hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, local markets, delicious street food, display cars, helicopter rides and so much more.

In marking the 40-year legacy of Warbird airshows in Australia, enthusiasts, families and community members are warmly invited to attend the iconic anniversary celebration of Warbirds Over Scone.

Paul, who is currently restoring a Mk5 Spitfire, understands the importance of keeping these rare planes in the air.

“They are amazing pieces of history.

“They are built really well for their age and they are fast, manoeuvrable and the engines make a very unique sound.

“The Sea Fury is a 1949 model and some of my others are from 1942.

“My favourite is the Wolf Pitts Pro.

“It is the highest performing aerobatic biplane in the world and the only one of its type flying in the world.”

By Marian SAMPSON