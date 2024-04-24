AFL North Coast’s junior season gets underway this weekend

A RECORD number of teams will take to the field when AFL North Coast’s junior season gets underway this Sunday.

50 teams will take to the field this season, which is an eleven percent increase on last year.

Ten clubs ranging from Yamba to Port Macquarie will play in seven competitions this season: Youth Girls 17s, Under 16s Boys, Youth Girls 15s, Under 14s Mixed, Youth Girls 13s, Under 12s Mixed, and Under 10s Mixed (which is non-competitive).

This season also sees the introduction of a Youth Girls 13s competition.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints teams begin their season at home at Richardson Park, while the Northern Beaches Blues teams also begin their season at home with games at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

Coffs Harbour Breakers teams begin their season away from home in Round 1.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints and Coffs Harbour Breakers teams play off at Richardson Park in the opening round.

AFL Northern NSW Community Football & Competition Manager, Brad Greenshields, said the junior competition was continuing to gain in popularity.

“The addition of a new age group and the growth in playing numbers proves that the AFL North Coast is continuing to gain in popularity,” he said.

“Once the season starts, each Sunday will see up to 25 games of footy played across seven age groups, including the new Youth Girls 13s age group.”

By Aiden BURGESS