Sail Port Stephens Street Party hailed a success



THE streets of Nelson Bay sprang to life at the Sail Port Stephens Street Party last week.

Taking place throughout Magnus Street and Stockton Street, the inaugural event has been hailed a success with plenty of suggestions from attendees on what they would like to see the event become.



“It is like the days of Tastes at the Bay,” said Peter North of the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay, who volunteered in the final years of that event.

The restaurants were pumping, the bar sold out, as did the much anticipated Two Bobs takeaway offering.

There was a great variety of food available from dining in on dishes like delicious prawn linguine to special pizza and of course fish and chip takeaways.

Ice creams and gelatos were firm favourites with the young and young at heart.

Retailers offered specials to entice visitors into their stores.

The two entertainment stages had the crowds dancing in the streets.

Sail Port Stephens Regatta Director Paul O’Rourke declared the seventeenth Sail Port Stephens as the “best ever” and agreed the social side of the iconic regatta received an extra boost with the Street Party held the night before lay day, attracting a big crowd of sailors and locals who enjoyed the live entertainment and friendly atmosphere.

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson, who was in attendance at the event representing Port Stephens Council, praised the team at Council that had assisted in making the event possible.

By Marian SAMPSON