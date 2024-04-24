Karuah RSL sub-Branch gears up for ANZAC Day



THE members of the Karuah RSL sub-Branch have been out amongst their local community in the weeks leading up to ANZAC Day.

So far, sub-Branch members have given key addresses at the respective commemoration services of Karuah, Booral and Stroud Public Schools.



Ray Prigg spoke to students at Karuah, Alec Miller presented at Booral, while Bob McMaster gave the address at Stroud Public, talking about the jobs of military working dogs.

Final touches have also been made to the ever-growing memorabilia display in the Karuah RSL Club, getting ready for the ANZAC Day itself, when the Club expects over 600 visitors.

“On ANZAC Day members and visiting returned servicemen and women are invited to form up in the main street from 5.40am ready for the march, which will step off at 5.45am for the start of the Dawn Service being held in Memorial Park, Karuah,” said Scott Beaumont, Karuah RSL sub-Branch.

“At 7.30am all Dawn Service guests will be served breakfast in the club.

“At 9am the main Commemoration Service will be conducted in the carpark in front of the main entrance to the club, which will be followed by the traditional game of two up and other activities.”

