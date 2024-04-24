Local Probus Clubs thriving



WHILE one Probus Club in the region has recently closed, others continue to thrive.

The Medowie, Fingal Bay, Tomaree Ladies, and Port Stephens chapters of Probus are all still enjoying a range of activities.



Julia Redlich told News Of The Area that Probus members in Fingal Bay were still getting involved despite various challenges.

“Fingal Bay Probus is still going well although, like some other clubs, several members have resigned for both financial and health reasons.

“Lately we have welcomed several new faces since the new Probus year began in March.

“We are still enjoying our usual pastimes such as wine and dine events, barbecues, morning teas and walks for pleasure, and a day trip is already organised for a visit to Stanley Park and Fullerton Cove,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Combined Probus Club of Medowie is continuing to attract an active membership.

“While we don’t have the membership from 20 years ago due to members moving and passing away, we still have an active club,” Kevin Tomlinson said,

“Our more recent ‘Munchies’ event at Hexham Bowling Club had quite a good attendance on a rainy day.

“Our Guest Speaker Officer has guest speakers arranged for the remainder of the year and our meetings regularly have 35 to 40 members present.

“This month we have three new members to be inducted, and have applications from others.”

The ‘Munchies’ functions each month are well attended and held on the alternate fortnight from the club’s regular meeting day.

The Port Stephens Probus Club is the largest by membership in the region.

“The Members of the Probus Club of Port Stephens were very sad to hear of one of our fellow Probus Clubs having to fold,” representative Ann Gibson said.

“The Men’s Probus Club of Nelson Bay was the oldest on the Peninsula at 45 years.

“There are a lot of retirees in this area and an assortment of many organisations who are always on the lookout for new members.

“The Probus Club of Port Stephens is very lucky, as we have 150 members who readily participate in activities and functions, but are also willing to put up their hands to take on positions on the Committee, as an Activity Leader or one of the many other jobs available.

“This keeps a club viable and running smoothly with a secure future.”

Ann believes being involved in Probus provides learning opportunities, and allows members the chance to strengthen their social circle.

She is a very positive advocate for staying active and connected, which is very important for retirees’ wellbeing.

“In this area, there are a number of choices for prospective members to join a Probus Club; Mens, Ladies and Mixed Gender,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON

