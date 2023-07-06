Nambucca Strikers struck by flu, thumped by relentless Bombers

THE Nambucca Strikers’ under 13s squad was severely affected by an influenza outbreak, but the under 12 Girls’ team stepped up to the plate and came to the rescue of their teammates at the weekend.

Coach Adam Gill was full of praise for the Strikers despite their gritty 7-1 defeat against Boambee, who are top contenders in the competition.

“The Strikers were suffering from a shortage of personnel due to the flu season and were competently assisted by some of the Under 12 girls who helped out their fellow club mates,” he said.

“An early spot penalty to the Bombers was expertly saved by Corbin GIll and he managed to scramble and also save the follow-up shot to keep the teams level for most of the first half.

“Half time saw the Bombers however sitting 1-0 in the lead as their combinations constantly pressed the Strikers defence.

“The half-time talk was about supporting each other, and knowing that now the wind was no longer on their side, to keep their passes accurate, and finally to just have some fun out there with their friends.

“The Strikers equalised right away with a brilliant strike by Orville Daley, set up by a long-distance pass from Kyden White,” Gill said.

But the goal propelled the Bombers to a higher level and a bombardment on the Strikers’ goal followed.

“The Bombers then seemed to find another gear that the Strikers could not keep up with and the boys and girls from Boambee began to pile on the goals.

“The Strikers had to play defensively, and even though their defence was brilliantly led by Xander Van Es and Johari Greenup, the Bombers relentless pressure and steady shots on goal had the result at full-time finish at 7-1.

“The team showed true determination and played for each other in what was an enjoyable day at the home of football in the Valley, Coronation Park.”

By David WIGLEY