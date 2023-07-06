Nambucca, Macksville and Scotts Head Enjoy Football Carnival

THE Nambucca Strikers under 6s and 7s enjoyed participating in a three-club Miniroos gala day with Macksville Stingers and Scotts Head Sharks last Sunday in Macksville.

There were lots of smiles and laughter coming from players in the small-sided football matches.

Football carnivals have slowly been reintroduced into the football calendar after Covid-19.

Steve Breasley coach and Angie Stone manager of the under 6s reckoned the excitement had been building over the last week, with players so excited that Friday might have been a sleepless night.

“Brother-and-sister team of Ben and Sarah Mander had more fun than the kids with both running around as much as their excited players in the under 7s,” said Breasley.

“I have no doubt days like these will be happening in the future, which hasn’t happened since Covid, was the thoughts of most the parents who attended such a great day,” he said

“Hats off to all clubs who made it happen,” Breasley said.

By David WIGLEY