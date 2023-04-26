Nambucca Strikers Under 16s go down in 5-2 cracker

NAMBUCCA Strikers under 16s opened their season with a 5-2 loss against competition heavyweights Coffs City United.

Despite the opening loss, Strikers coach Mathew Faulds drew plenty of positives from the performance.

“Our first game of the season was an absolute cracker,” he said.

“Coming into the game we were short on players and and with little training due to bad weather managed to scrape ten players together, going up against a full strength Coffs Harbour team.

“The game started with Hamish Scott starting in the centre forward position and scoring the first goal 30 seconds into the game for the home team.

“The boys fought hard until the opposition scored a goal with the Strikers scoring again shortly after.

“In the second half the team fought gallantly but went down eventually 5-2.

“Stars of the game were Dixon and Leo Woodward who both played an exceptional game of football.

“Not forgetting to mention players Buddy Wilkes, Myles and Andrew Sheridan who also played very well and should be commended for their efforts as they were playing in new positions.

“The team is still looking for players for this season, please contact the Nambucca strikers on coaching@nambuccastrikersfc.com if interested,” Faulds said.

By David WIGLEY