North Coast Women’s Rugby League Competition begins

THE inaugural Flower Hotels North Coast Women’s Rugby League competition kicked off last weekend with a magic round style event with all of the women’s teams playing on the same day at Verge Street, Kempsey.

In perfect weather conditions and on a top quality playing surface, history was made as the first ever Nambucca Roosters Women’s Rugby League team ran onto the field to participate in the tackle version of the game.

It became apparent early that the experience base of the Kempsey Mustangs would really put the Roosters under pressure and the home side got away with two tries in the opening ten minutes of the game.

Despite some textbook tackling by Nambucca’s Maleeka Darcy the bigger Mustangs pack were able to continually break through a defensive line still finding its feet.

When the Roosters were able to get the ball their ability to complete sets was problematic and, despite some impressive individual meter gains, they were just unable to capitalise.

Taylor Kelly-Scholes and Pricilla Archibald from Kempsey showed spectators the standard of play to expect in this year’s competition and it will be interesting to see if any team will be able to match what they bring to the paddock.

At half time, with the game getting away from the Nambucca ladies, Roosters Coach Caryl Jarrett told her squad to focus on their attitude toward wanting the ball and, in defence, aim for the legs in the tackle as failing to do this was enabling Kempsey to step through the Roosters defence and score points.

In the second half the Roosters showed more commitment in all aspects of play and solid runs by Lacey Wilson and Jamie-Lee Duckett showed that there is a strong attacking ability to build on.

Despite a 44-0 scoreline the Nambucca Roosters Women played good football against their very talented and experienced opponents.

It was evident that their level of understanding of tackle rugby league grew as the game went on and their morale was still high at full time.

After the game Coach Caryl Jarrett told News Of The Area, “I was not disappointed with the team, they have done well against the classy Mustangs pack.

“We will work now to fix our defensive play and from that, attack will come.”

The Nambucca Roosters Women’s Rugby League Team will be playing at home this weekend, Saturday 29 April, running on at 2:20 pm for a match against Wauchope ahead of the Round 2 First Grade Game.

By Mick BIRTLES