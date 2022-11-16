Nambucca Valley Archery Club on Target

THE Australian National Archery Association and Nambucca Valley Archery Club held their annual weekend competition at the Macksville showground last weekend.

Club members were on target across many divisions as local archer Rhys Jones explained.

“Some thirty archers took part from as far as Inverell, Singleton, Gloucester and the Central Coast representing many clubs across the region,” he said.

“The many categories were hotly contested right through the weekend, ages ranged from the younger ‘cubs’ divisions to senior ranks and all various bow types from the long bow to sighted compound bows.

“Nambucca Valley archers did their club proud with winners and place-getters in many divisions.

“A most enjoyable weekend of archery was had by all who attended,” concluded Rhys.

By David WIGLEY